Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 2018 Year in Review

It was another great year backstage in 2018, from John Travolta Day in Brooklyn to celebrate Saturday Night Fever and promote the movie "Gotti" all the way through to Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges starring in the fantastic film "Ben is Back."

Along the way, we talked to Emma Stone at the New York Film Festival red carpet to promote "The Favourite" and took an in-depth look at the #MeToo movement and its hopefully long-lasting effects on Hollywood.

There were Oscar nominees Timothee Chalamet and Jordan Peele (who won for Best Original Screenplay), as well as profiles of documentaries featuring explorer Celine Cousteau and the famed nightclub Studio 54.

Theater highlights included Caissie Levy talking "Frozen" on Broadway, "Captain America" Chris Evans returning to the stage in "Lobby Hero," and Liza Jessie Peterson's one-woman play "The Peculiar Patriot."

Check out the video above for the full "Backstage with Sandy Kenyon" year in review!

