Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: ABC Funny!

Sandy goes backstage at the reveal of ABC's fall schedule, which features no less than 10 primetime comedies

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
The new fall primetime schedule for ABC includes 10 comedies as part of what the network calls "ABC Funny!"

And headlining the movement is Roseanne Barr, who some say is singlehandedly bringing back comedy.

"Well that's certainly nice," she said.

So why has the reboot of the hit 90s show been so successful?

"I think cause I'm so sexy, because I'm blond now," the star said. "We're just going to go for the funny, the big, big funny, and we're always going to be a little bit controversial. That's what I do."

Then there's "The Goldbergs" alum AJ Michalka, who stars in the new spinoff "Schooled."

"I think we need comedy for just good storytelling," she said. "Just to make people laugh."

Oliver Hudson stars alongside Jenna Fischer in the new hit "Splitting Up Together."

"There's no medicine like laughter," he said. "When things are going rough, if you can have a great belly laugh, everything seems to be OK."

Jeff Garlin will be back playing the lovable dad in "The Goldbergs."

"It's the writing," he said. "I'll say that every time."

Emmy winner Laurie Metcalf is back playing Aunt Jackie opposite Roseanne.

"I'm most excited to read the scripts, because I don't know where the writers are taking us next."

Bryan Callen will be continuing his "Goldbergs" role of Coach Mellor in "Schooled."

"The half hour comedy is still going strong," he said. "It's probably the best way to bring your family together."

