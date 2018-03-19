BACKSTAGE WITH SANDY KENYON

Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Bowie in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy goes backstage at the Brooklyn Museum for "David Bowie Is," featuring five decades of Bowie memorabilia

By
BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) --
It's taken five years to reach New York City, but the David Bowie exhibition has finally touched down at the Brooklyn Musuem.

Bowie was a pioneer whose contributions were not limited to just music. He was a rock god, but also an artist; an androgynous star with a lifelong interest in many forms of art besides rock and roll.

"David Bowie rewrote the book of rock and roll, and he opened up a lot of different dialogues with people about music, about sexuality, about what it was to be a rock and roll star in the 20th Century," curator Matthew Yokobosky said.

The title "David Bowie Is" allows visitors to fill in the blank and define for themselves the late star's legacy.

"The exhibition is done as an immersive audio experience," Yokobosky said. "You get a pair of headphones, and as you walk through, the exhibition is changing channels for you."

Yokobosky, who is also Director of Exhibition Design at the museum, brought the exhibit to Brooklyn from London, the city Bowie called home. He died there in 2016.

"You encounter David Bowie as Ziggy Stardusk, as Aladdin Sane, as the Thin White Duke, as a pop star in the 80s," Yokobosky said. "You see him go through change after change, and it kept him relevant for the American public."

Bowie was born David Robert Jones. Early in his career, the young man borrowed the name of 19th-century American pioneer James Bowie, best known today as the inventor of the Bowie knife.

"Every album was different, so he just kept changing," Yokobosky said. "And as a fan, you had to keep changing with him."

The exhibit remains at the Brooklyn Museum through July 15. CLICK HERE for more information.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentbackstage with sandy kenyonsandy kenyondavid bowiemuseum exhibitmusicoriginalsNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BACKSTAGE WITH SANDY KENYON
Backstage with Sandy: Academy museum a dream come true
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: The National Dance Institute
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Tribes on the Edge'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'The Peculiar Patriot'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Crowdfunding films
More backstage with sandy kenyon
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News