Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Captain Marvel' Brie Larson

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Oscar winner Brie Larson stars as "Captain Marvel" and makes history as Marvel's first female superhero put at the center of her own movie."I was already signed on before there was a script, so at that point I was just really stoked to be part of it," she said. "The thing that I found so unique about this character was that sense of humor mixed with total capability in whatever challenge comes her way."There's a moment in the film where Captain Marvel embodies all of her powers, which was a powerful moment for Larson."It doesn't really feel like me to be honest," she said. "I feel that's how I've been able to keep myself pretty grounded. I just feel like I'm the embodiment of a symbol."It's the latest stop on a remarkable journey for Larson, who has acted on screen since childhood but only became a star after she won an Academy Award for her role in "Room."She made the most of her big chance, but she said at the time that success required an adjustment."To be a social person when I really like to retreat and be inside is a really new experience, but so valuable," Larson said. "It's so valuable for the shy kid to try something new."Playing "Captain Marvel" would increase her fame exponentially, which is why she took a pause before accepting the role."It was something I had to spend a lot of time thinking about," Larson said. "It's a big commitment. I did not so much have reluctance about the project itself, but all the stuff that comes with it like this stuff."Although she had concerns, Larson focused on the positives that would come out of this opportunity."I just closed my eyes, sat with myself for a while and asked for a little bit of time," she said. "And realized that I am more clever than I was giving myself credit for and I shouldn't put limitations on myself."The truth is that when it comes to her career, everything in Brie Larson's past has led to this moment. Two decades of acting -- much of that time spent laboring in obscurity -- have put this performer at Hollywood's pinnacle, and she won't turn 30 until next fall.----------