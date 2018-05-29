BACKSTAGE WITH SANDY KENYON

Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Diversity behind the camera

Sandy goes backstage with the stars of ABC's fall lineup to discuss the importance of diversity behind the camera

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
The stars of ABC's fall lineup recently discussed the importance of diversity behind the camera.

"It's gotten better," Station 19's Jason George said. "It's not what it needs to be yet. We haven't gotten where we need to be in terms of diversity and inclusion, but it's better than it's ever been before. So it's all moving in the right direction."

The shift has been evident on some of ABC's most popular shows.

"Just this last season, season four of How to Get Away with Murder, we had more female directors than male directors," actor Connor Walsh said. "So they've always been extremely progressive and inclusive. That's what makes it such a great place to work and why I think we have such great content."

Others, like The Fix's Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, are taking matters into their own hands.

"I just finished directing my first feature, so rather than waiting for what happens in the industry, I took the bull by the horns," he said. "I wrote my own screenplay and developed it at Sundance. So the answer to that question is, yes, there should be. And you can't wait for it to happen, you just have to make it happen."

The actors cited progress, but they emphasized more work needs to be done moving forward.

"If you look at when the industry started until now, the face of it has changed completely, and it changes every day," Station 19's Okieriete Onaodowan said. "And I think it's necessary. I think if we continue on this path, continue asking questions, as we continue having these conversations and never feel as if we're comfortable or we've 'made it,' I think then changes will continue to happen in remarkable ways."

