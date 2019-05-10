Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Inside Broadway at 'King Kong'

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- "Dream big" was the message offered to New York City school students who spent a day learning about what happens backstage at a Broadway show.Thanks to the non-profit Inside Broadway, the children got a behind-the-scenes look at the theater with the cast and crew of one of Broadway's larger-than-life productions, "King Kong.""What's exciting about it is the kids get to experience a little taste of the magic," said Brian Sadowski, the assistant principal of PS 203 in Brooklyn. "Although not the whole show, I have no doubt that they will be screaming for tickets to see the magic of 'King Kong' here at the Broadway Theatre."The program is designed to introduce children and teens to the magic of live theater."The biggest thing, as artists, is to connect with people and to inspire," actress Jennifer Noble said. "That's what we hope to do, I think, with any job. And to be able to do that with a house full of kids is incredible."The children have been coming to theaters like the Broadway Theatre for this program since 1982, when the founder of the organization came up with the idea to educate your people about what goes on behind the scenes."I think the the most important thing is, if you love this, to keep doing it," Noble said. "Don't let anybody tell you no. If you want to do this, follow your dreams and don't let anybody stop you."And Michael Presser's mission has stayed the same through the decades. He leads the demonstration from the stage, reminding the hundreds present that, "Every Broadway show has somebody in charge of making sure all these components, all these departments work together."The cast and crew of "King Kong" -- the ones who are creating the magic -- hope to inspire these young people, as they were once inspired."I grew up wanting to do theater since I was 5 years old," assistant stage manager Matt Leiner said. "And if your dream is to do this, then put all your energy towards it. And eventually, every single one of these kids will be up on that stage like we are today."The message was received loud and clear by the students, with one saying that what inspired her was how Noble "said to never give up and always follow your dreams, no matter what."----------