backstage with sandy kenyon

Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Inside Broadway at 'King Kong'

EMBED <>More Videos

Sandy goes backstage with New York City school kids who were treated to a special meet-and-greet performance of Broadway's "King Kong"

By
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- "Dream big" was the message offered to New York City school students who spent a day learning about what happens backstage at a Broadway show.

Thanks to the non-profit Inside Broadway, the children got a behind-the-scenes look at the theater with the cast and crew of one of Broadway's larger-than-life productions, "King Kong."

"What's exciting about it is the kids get to experience a little taste of the magic," said Brian Sadowski, the assistant principal of PS 203 in Brooklyn. "Although not the whole show, I have no doubt that they will be screaming for tickets to see the magic of 'King Kong' here at the Broadway Theatre."

The program is designed to introduce children and teens to the magic of live theater.

"The biggest thing, as artists, is to connect with people and to inspire," actress Jennifer Noble said. "That's what we hope to do, I think, with any job. And to be able to do that with a house full of kids is incredible."

The children have been coming to theaters like the Broadway Theatre for this program since 1982, when the founder of the organization came up with the idea to educate your people about what goes on behind the scenes.

"I think the the most important thing is, if you love this, to keep doing it," Noble said. "Don't let anybody tell you no. If you want to do this, follow your dreams and don't let anybody stop you."

And Michael Presser's mission has stayed the same through the decades. He leads the demonstration from the stage, reminding the hundreds present that, "Every Broadway show has somebody in charge of making sure all these components, all these departments work together."

The cast and crew of "King Kong" -- the ones who are creating the magic -- hope to inspire these young people, as they were once inspired.

"I grew up wanting to do theater since I was 5 years old," assistant stage manager Matt Leiner said. "And if your dream is to do this, then put all your energy towards it. And eventually, every single one of these kids will be up on that stage like we are today."

The message was received loud and clear by the students, with one saying that what inspired her was how Noble "said to never give up and always follow your dreams, no matter what."

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york cityentertainmenttheaterbackstage with sandy kenyonsandy kenyonbroadwayoriginals
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BACKSTAGE WITH SANDY KENYON
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: VR at the Tribeca Film Fest
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: The Checker Guy
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Rock and Roll history at the Met
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: The ReelAbilities Film Festival
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Passenger: Suicidal woman tried to open plane door on flight
Mom tossed infant girl down 75-foot embankment, police say
Meth lab uncovered after man found unconscious on LI lawn
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West welcome baby boy
LIRR railworkers refusing OT shifts in unsanctioned job action
Cat shot in the face with arrow in NJ, suspect sought
17-year-old girl brandishing chef's knife apologizes after officer shoots her 3 times
Show More
Teen mauled to death by dogs he often cared for: authorities
Sheriff: Woman breaks into home, pets dog, washes dishes, leaves
30 injured when school bus, car collide in Brooklyn
High school student with autism wows crowd with choir performance
NJ woman accused of cyber trolling people across the world
More TOP STORIES News