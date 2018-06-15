ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: John Travolta in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy goes backstage with John Travolta's love affair with Brooklyn, after the star returned to celebrate "Saturday Night Fever" and promote his latest film "Gotti"

BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) --
John Travolta went back to Brooklyn to celebrate one movie and promote another.

The borough honored the star at the pizza joint made famous by Saturday Night Fever.

"Brooklyn has been in my DNA since Welcome Back Kotter," Travolta said outside Lenny's Pizza. "I love you all so very much, and I hope that this week, you will all go out and support the Gotti movie."

Travolta portrays crime boss John Gotti in his latest film, Gotti, which was partially shot in Brooklyn.

"The movie is so good," said William DeMeo, who plays Sammy "The Bull" Gravano. "It's emotional. You'll get into it. It's time for a movie like this. There hasn't been a movie like this in a long time."

DeMeo weighed in on Travolta's significance to Brooklyn.

"John Travolta played two iconic characters, Vinny Barbarino in Welcome Back Kotter," he said. "And then that catapulted him to Saturday Night Fever."

Fans were ecstatic.

"In 1977, this movie came out and changed the world," one said.

"It's crazy," another fan added. "Everybody flocked to the movie theaters. John Travolta was absolutely bigger than life."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentbackstage with sandy kenyonoriginalsjohn travoltasandy kenyonNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News