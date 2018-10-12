BACKSTAGE WITH SANDY KENYON

Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Studio 54' documentary

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy goes backstage with hotel magnate and Studio 54 co-founder Ian Schrager

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
The heyday of Studio 54 lasted less than three years, yet it came to define an age of excess in New York City not seen before or since. And now, a new documentary is telling the story to a new generation.

Partners Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager opened Studio 54 in 1977, and the nightclub was described as a hot and sexy adult amusement park.

"It was a very intoxicating time, I suppose," Schrager said. "But because we were still living in a very modest way, we thought -- mistakenly -- that our feet were on the ground."

Andy Warhol, Calvin Klein, Elizabeth Taylor, Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson were just a few of the regulars, but its run was fleeting.

"All of the sudden, the lights went on and the police are there," Schrager said. "And it was like, the reality was in your face."

Authorities found bags of cash and drugs in the club's basement, and both owners served prison time for tax evasion.

Rubell died in 1989, while Schrager went on to build a hotel empire. It's taken him 40 years to tell the story of Studio 54.

"Well there was no need to tell the story," he said. "Also, I had some very unpleasant memories about it, bittersweet memories about it. And it almost destroyed me and Steve."

The new documentary marks the first time Schrager has talked in depth about the famous club.

"Forty years is a very long time to wait, which I think made the story even more alluring for generations that new about Studio 54 but had a thirst to hear what really went on there," director Matt Tyrnauer said. "If you wanted to explain in one sentence to someone, a millennial, what 'Studio 54' was, you'd say, 'This was the greatest disco of all time. The greatest nightclub of all time.'"

But after getting a pardon from President Barack Obama, Schrager figured it was time to come clean and cooperate with Tyrnauer. In the end came, it provided a sense of closure for him.

"I recently got a presidential pardon, I had kids," Schrager said. "I learned a long time ago that the errors that we made at Studio were foolish. Thank God it happened young in my life so that the rest of my life, I could lead productively."

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentoriginalsbackstage with sandy kenyonsandy kenyonentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BACKSTAGE WITH SANDY KENYON
Emma Stone at the NYFF
Backstage with Sandy: Guitar Mash songwriting contest
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: The new cast of 'DWTS'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire?'
More backstage with sandy kenyon
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Marvel star Ariana Greenblatt talks 'DWTS: Juniors'
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Studio 54' documentary
#ChooseKindness campaign aims to stop bullying
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NJ basketball coach accused of distributing child porn
Princess Eugenie wedding photos: Kate, Meghan and more
11-year-old boy robbed by man who befriended him on subway
Social Security checks will grow in 2019 as inflation rises
5 doctors among 10 arrested in NYC prescription drug bust
NYPD: Man sneaks into woman's NYC apartment, rapes her
Matthew Shepard to be interred in DC 20 years after murder
Suspect beat man in head with object in Central Park
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Tropical Storm Michael affecting NY area
37-year-old man killed by wrong-way sanitation truck
Ryan Lochte counseled for alcohol use, lawyer says
Hurricane Michael: 11 dead, including 11-year-old girl
Mega Millions jackpot surges to $548M for Friday drawing
More News