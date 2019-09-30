backstage with sandy kenyon

Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: The stars of 'Stumptown'

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Cobie Smulders stars as Dex Parios, an ex-Marine turned private eye in the new ABC series "Stumptown."

"She's very uncompromising, and she's very strong," the actress said. "But she has got a lot of demons."

The pages of a graphic novel of the same name, which references the nickname for Portland, Oregon, come to life in the new drama.

"Most people don't know Stumptown is a nickname for Portland," actor Michael Ealy said. "It's a city that has a lot of pride, but they're not huge on the world map."

There are secrets and complex characters, but the strong-will Perios is at the forefront.

"It's quite refreshing to play a character who's just going to do what she wants to do," Smulders said.

That being said, her life is not without complication.

"Nothing about her life is really going well," actress Camryn Manheim said. "She gambles, she drinks, she's a sex addict, she's a mess."

Jake Johnson plays Grey McConnell, a bartender who serves as a potential love interest, though for now, they're "just friends."

"They had a one-night stand, but through that one-night stand, they sort of attempted as much of a relationship as they could," Smolders said. "And they came to the decision after meeting Ansel (Parios), who plays my brother on the show. And they both love this kid so much, a priority in the relationship for both of them is to be there for this kid."

Still, Johnson says it's early in the series and anything is possible.

"I don't necessarily see the character of Dex as so crazy," Johnson said. "I'm like, yeah, she's a good lead character. She's tough, she does it her way, she's not a mean person."

Related: Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson talk 'Stumptown' friendship, stunt doubles

Manheim said she was quick to get on board.

"It was a no-brainer for me to do this script," she said. "I thought, I want to be in that pilot. We're women, are smart and funny and sharp and articulate, and get the job done."

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimebackstage with sandy kenyonsandy kenyonabc premieresoriginals
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BACKSTAGE WITH SANDY KENYON
On the set of 'Emergence'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Tamron Hall talks new ABC talk show
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Singer/songwriter Willa Amai
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 50th Anniversary of Woodstock
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Investigation after NYPD officer, suspect killed during struggle in Bronx
4-alarm fire tears through condo complex on Long Island
Mother of missing NJ girl: 'I'm worried about my daughter'
3 escaped prison inmates caught at Red Roof Inn
LA's mystery subway singer tells her story after serenade goes viral
Body found in search for missing Hudson Valley woman
Findings of investigation into archdiocese of NY released
Show More
CVS suspends sale of Zantac over cancer fears
LI father arrested for DWI with 1-year-old daughter in car
AccuWeather: Temperature roller coaster ride
3-alarm fire burns through building in Morristown
17-year-old hunter fatally shot after being mistaken for deer
More TOP STORIES News