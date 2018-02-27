OSCARS

Going for Gold: Backstage with the creators of 'Coco'

Producer Darla K. Anderson and director Lee Unkrich are the creative powers behind Disney-Pixar's Oscar-nominated feature "Coco"

In Disney-Pixar's Coco, a young musician named Miguel enters the land of the dead. The film, though, is very much alive, a nominee for Best Animated Feature at this year's Academy Awards.

"I'm just so happy that Coco has been embraced, and it has been connecting with people and it has been successful," producer Darla K. Anderson said.

The movie fits in to a real moment for diversity.

"I think it fits in beautifully," Anderson said. "It was so important that we had an all-Latino cast, and at the end of the day, a film like Coco, I hope, shows that we are all so much more alike than we are different."

The folks behind the movie are overjoyed with the recognition and love touting the film.

"It's an honor to be hanging out with 'our' movie with everybody representing our teams that worked so hard on it," Anderson said.
Coco was a labor of love, and red carpet promotion is a happy result.

"We spent six years making Coco, so an extra two months is not a big deal," director Lee Unkrich said. "Making the movie was hard. This is not hard."

Don't miss the Oscars this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
