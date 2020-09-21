Arts & Entertainment

'Bad Bunny' put on free NYC show aboard bus to salute Latinos, front-line workers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Reggaeton star 'Bad Bunny' put on a free show for a good cause - and his stage was a bus.

Bad Bunny kept the music going from Yankee Stadium to Harlem Hospital.

He belted out some of his hit songs like 'BYE ME FUI," "Callaita," "Te Boté" and "Yo Perreo Sola" from the top of the moving bus.

ALSO READ | City treats frontline workers to 'Music for the Soul' concerts

The show eventually pulled a stop at the hospital - that is where he gave a tribute performance dedicated to healthcare workers.

The concert featured special virtual appearance by J Balvin, Sech and Mora.

Bad Bunny also commemmorated the third anniversary of Hurricane Maria making landfall in his native Puerto Rico.

