BAFTA 2019 nominations: 'The Favourite' is the favorite

One of the biggest entertainment award shows of the year in Britain has announced its nominations.The list came out Wednesday for the British Academy Film Awards, better known as the BAFTAs (for host organization British Academy of Film and Television Arts)., a British comedy about a power struggle between two female confidants of Queen Anne, came away with 12 nominations, more than any other film.Also hitting a high note was Queen biopicand the Lady Gaga-ledremake. Both films, along with the Netflix Spanish-language art piece, came away with seven nominations.The awards show, which is considered one of the last precursors for the Oscars, will take place Feb. 10 in London.Here's a look at all the BAFTA Award film nominees:Writer-director Daniel Kokotajlo forWriter-director Michael Pearce and producer Lauren Dark forWriter-director-producer Chris Kelly forWriter-director Leanne Welham and producer Sophie Harman forWriter-director Richard Billingham and producer Jacqui Davies forSpike Lee forPawe Pawlikowski forYorgos Lanthimos forAlfonso Cuarón forBradley Cooper forGlenn Close inLady Gaga inMelissa McCarthy inOlivia Colman inViola Davis inBradley Cooper inChristian Bale inRami Malek inSteve Coogan inViggo Mortensen inAmy Adams inClaire Foy inEmma Stone inMargot Robbie inRachel Weisz inAdam Driver inMahershala Ali inRichard E. Grant inSam Rockwell inTimothée Chalamet inBarry KeoghanCynthia ErivoJessie BuckleyLakeith StanfieldLetitia Wright