ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Actor Alec Baldwin appears in court in parking-spot assault case in NYC

EMBED </>More Videos

RAW VIDEO: Actor Alec Baldwin emerges from his court appearance in Lower Manhattan.

NEW YORK --
Alec Baldwin appeared in court to answer to assault and harassment charges in a New York court after being accused of striking a man in the face over a parking space.

The actor was arraigned Monday on the misdemeanor and violation-level charges.

Baldwin, in black rimmed glasses, walked slowly and said nothing as he entered and exited the brief court appearance.

He has said any assertion that he punched anyone over a parking spot is false.
Baldwin was arrested on Nov. 2. Police were told a driver pulled into a Manhattan parking space that one of Baldwin's relatives was holding for him, and the two men started quarreling and pushing each other.

The other driver told police Baldwin punched or slapped him. The 49-year-old man was taken to a hospital complaining of jaw pain and redness around his neck.

Baldwin later tweeted the episode was "egregiously misstated."


His next court date is on January 23.

Baldwin hosts a talk show on ABC and is best known these days for his impersonation of President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.

ABC has no statement at this time.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentalec baldwinassaultNew York CityManhattanLower ManhattanGreenwich Village
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscar-winning director Bernardo Bertolucci dies at 77
'A Charlie Brown Christmas' to air on ABC
The best community and culture events in New York City this week
'Wreck-It Ralph' sequel, 'Creed II' fuel record holiday box office
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Duane Reade manager shot in head at Queens store
Bank of America ATM mistakenly giving out $100 bills
Children find woman's burning body on Staten Island
Woman saves choking baby at restaurant on Thanksgiving Day
Leukemia patient expecting twins, needs donor to save her life
AccuWeather Alert: Rain and flooding
Mother fatally shot at door of her apartment in the Bronx
Gas explosion at Upper West Side gym leads to evacuations
Show More
Wake set for NY State Senator José Peralta in Astoria
Employee dies after being shot by customer in car dealership dispute
NJ lawmakers to vote in joint hearing on marijuana bills
Mexico to up security at border after migrants try to cross
NASA lander InSight set to make arrival on Mars
More News