NEW YORK --Alec Baldwin is due to answer assault and harassment charges in a New York court after being accused of striking a man in the face over a parking space.
The actor is set to be arraigned Monday on the misdemeanor and violation-level charges. He has said any assertion that he punched anyone over a parking spot is false.
Baldwin was arrested on Nov. 2. Police were told a driver pulled into a Manhattan parking space that one of Baldwin's relatives was holding for him, and the two men started quarreling and pushing each other.
The other driver told police Baldwin punched or slapped him. The 49-year-old man was taken to a hospital complaining of jaw pain and redness around his neck.
Baldwin later tweeted the episode was "egregiously misstated."
1- Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story.— HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 2, 2018
However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false.
I wanted to go on the record stating as much.
I realize that it has become a sport to tag people w as many negative
2- negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment.— HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 2, 2018
Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echos, it doesn’t make the statements true.
Baldwin hosts a talk show on ABC and is best known these days for his impersonation of President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.
ABC has no statement at this time, but the president had briefly weighed in.
"I wish him luck," Trump said.
