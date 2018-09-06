The New York City Ballet is facing a lawsuit from a teenage ballerina who says the ballet company turned a blind eye to sexual degradation.Ballerina Alexandra Waterbury, 19, filed the lawsuit saying she suffered significant embarrassment and emotional pain.Waterbury called her time with the ballet, "The worst nightmare of any woman."She says dancer Chase Finlay, who is also named in the lawsuit, shared naked photos of her with other dancers.The lawsuit claims the ballet did nothing to stop the men, allowing them to "objectify and abuse women."The ballet says it took action once it was made aware of the allegations.----------