Barb was right: 'Bachelor' Peter and Madison split

"Bachelor" Peter Weber is still a bachelor and Madison Prewett is single again, the couple announced their split late Thursday night.
Peter professed his love for Madison on "The Bachelor's" finale episode on Tuesday night, just days later, they were broken up.
After ending his engagement to Hannah Ann, Madison reunited with Peter in California and they came out on stage during the "After the Final Rose" special together.
Barb was very unhappy and said, "You have to fail to succeed" in reference to the newly rekindled relationship. She added that all of Peter's friends and family knew that this relationship would not last.
"Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure," he said.
But - he went on about Hannah Ann saying, "Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best."
Former "Bachelor" Nick Viall commented to show support, as did many in the "Bachelor" family. Until then, maybe you can catch Pilot Pete on a flight soon - flyin' solo.