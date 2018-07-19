ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jeff Goldblum statue pops up in London for 'Jurassic Park' anniversary

The 25-foot statue, depicting the actor in the reclining pose he made famous in "Jurassic Park," is meant to mark that film's 25th anniversary.

Londoners and tourists alike were surprised to find a bare-chested Jeff Goldblum statue pop up near the city's iconic Tower Bridge Wednesday.

The 25-foot statue shows Goldblum as he reclines in the pose he made famous in "Jurassic Park" just in time for the film's 25 anniversary. Goldblum played scientist Ian Malcolm in the film and reprised the role for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

Sky's subscription service Now TV installed the temporary "Jurassic Jeff" statue on the south bank of the Thames, and excited visitors were quick to take selfies and post about the statue on social media.

Some, though, pointed out that the film wasn't filmed in London, nor is Goldblum a London native.

