Arts & Entertainment

Batman's sidekick, Burt Ward, gets Hollywood star next to Adam West's

By
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- It's taken more than 50 years, but the man who played Batman's sidekick, Robin, has earned a spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce presented Burt Ward with a star on the famous walk Thursday.

The 74-year-old Ward says he grew up in Los Angeles dreaming of becoming Superboy, but when he had a chance to audition for Robin in the 1960s Batman television series, he jumped.

"This little boy that grew up in this town, that daydreamed every single day when the other kids were out playing with friends and I was by myself, all I wanted to be was a superhero," Ward said. "I got it!"

Ward's star sits next to that of the late Adam West, who played Batman. The TV series only lasted three seasons but has become a cult favorite since it was cancelled in 1968. Even though Batman was the main character, Ward says Robin had a strong fan following as well.

"So many kids relate to Robin more than Batman," Ward told Eyewitness News. "They knew they could ride in the Batmobile, they could fight with Batman, they could climb the walls, they could do all things that Batman did and yet still be a kid."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countyentertainmenttelevisionhollywood walk of fame
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD releases bodycam video of deadly police shooting
Man charged in 3 random NYC attacks released under bail reform
6 hurt when fire tears through building in Hell's Kitchen
Suspect in custody in beating death of 92-year-old woman
Show of support for teacher who showed 'culturally insensitive' photo
Inspections ordered after subway doors open in transit
AccuWeather: Milder days ahead
Show More
1st full moon of 2020 accompanied by lunar eclipse
Dulos case sheds light on domestic violence, need for improvements
Nassau County recovers $710,000 sent in phishing scam
Man charged in 2 murders in New Jersey
CDC estimates 9.7 million cases of the flu this season
More TOP STORIES News