ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Victoria Beckham: No Spice Girls reunion tour in the works

EMBED </>More Videos

In an interview with British Vogue, Victoria Beckham flatly denied reports that a Spice Girls reunion tour was in the works. (AP Photo/Dusan Vranic)

Danny Clemens
Sorry, Spice Girls fans. There's no reunion tour in the works, according to Victoria Beckham.

"I'm not going on tour. The girls aren't going on tour," Beckham flatly told British Vogue in an interview published Saturday.

Rumors of a Spice Girls reunion tour began to swirl after Beckham posted an Instagram photo on Feb. 2 showing all five Spice Girls together.


"Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x #friendshipneverends #girlpower," Beckham wrote on Instagram. A later photo also showed all five original Spice Girls with former manager Simon Fuller.

"There's something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for. What is that in the future? What does that look like? We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming," Beckham told Vogue.

The English girl group, known for their late-90s hits like "Wannabe" and "Say You'll Be There," last toured in 2008 and grossed an impressive $70 million.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusic newsreunionu.s. & worldbuzzworthywhat's trendingeurope
Related
LIST: Era of TV revivals - What's old is new again!
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News