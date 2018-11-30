ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Michelle Obama holding New York City book signing of best-selling 'Becoming'

Right - 'Becoming' cover image, Left - Michelle Obama reacts as she talks with a group of young women during a panel at The African American Museum in Philadelphia on Nov. 29 (Right - Crown via AP, Left - AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Michelle Obama is holding a book signing at a Manhattan Barnes and Noble Friday as her memoir continues to top best-seller lists.

"Becoming" is selling at a pace rarely seen for a political memoir, or any nonfiction book.

Combined hardcover, e-book and audio sales in the U.S. and Canada topped 2 million copies in the first 15 days, Crown Publishing announced Friday.

By comparison, former first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton's memoir "Living History" needed a month to sell 1 million copies. Former President George W. Bush's "Decision Points" took several weeks to reach 2 million. Former President Bill Clinton's "My Life" quickly sold 1 million copies but took far longer to hit 2 million.

"Becoming," which came out November 13, now has 3.4 million hardcover copies in print.

The former first lady is in the midst of a promotional tour, with guests including Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon.

The Friday event, at the Union Square location, is the only New York City book signing on the tour. Wristbands were distributed to the first 500 customers who bought the book Thursday, with a limit of two signed books per customer.

