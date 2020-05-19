graduation 2020

Beyoncé joins Obamas, Taylor Swift in 'Dear Class of 2020' virtual graduation ceremony

The singer has been added to the list of guest speakers to celebrate the Class of 2020.

Beyonce Knowles-Carter attends the European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

Beyoncé has been added to the list of guest speakers for YouTube's virtual commencement ceremony that will also feature the Obamas.

YouTube announced Tuesday that Beyoncé will deliver an inspirational message to the 2020 class for its "Dear Class of 2020" event, which will take place June 6 at 3 p.m. EDT and will stream on YouTube.

Barack and Michelle Obama will also speak at the virtual celebration, which will include appearances from Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Bill and Melinda Gates, Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter, Malala Yousafzai, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Zendaya, Alicia Keys, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Demi Lovato, Hasan Minhaj and more.



"Dear Class of 2020" will include music performances from BTS, Lizzo, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe x Halle, Maluma, CNCO and Camila Cabello.

You can watch the live event on the "Dear Class of 2020" YouTube page, June 6 beginning at 3 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. CT | 12 p.m. PT.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbeyoncegraduationsocial mediagraduation 2020michelle obamabarack obama
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GRADUATION 2020
Krispy Kreme serving free doughnuts to class of 2020
Football field it up to honor High school graduates.
Obama criticizes COVID-19 response in online graduation speech
Obama criticizes COVID-19 response in online graduation speech
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MTA using ultraviolet tech on subways to kill COVID-19
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Metropolitan Museum of Art plans to reopen in mid-August
Mom arrested after subway confrontation over mask wants justice
Reopening of car, motorcycle dealerships welcome news in NJ
62-year-old man shot, killed by 19-year-old: Police
Summer school plan unveiled for NYC students
Show More
Data: NY outperforming many states processing unemployment claims
Cuomo: Memorial Day ceremonies must have 10 people or less
NYC releases ZIP code map of COVID-19 clusters
NJ gym reopens for day 2, given second citation
IRS to send $10M in stimulus payments via debit cards
More TOP STORIES News