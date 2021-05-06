Arts & Entertainment

Gov Ball festival returns to NYC with lineup headlined by Billie Eilish and A$AP Rocky

By MESFIN FEKADU
Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky to headline NY's Gov Ball festival

NEW YORK CITY -- Billie Eilish completed the third stop of her massive tour, and was just two days away from headlining Madison Square Garden, before she had to cancel the trek because of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Now she's returning to New York City as one of the headliners of the Governors Ball Music Festival this fall.

Founders Entertainment announced Tuesday that Eilish, A$AP Rocky, J Balvin, Post Malone, DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion will perform on Sept. 24-26 in Queens at the Citi Field complex, the stadium's exterior area (none of the performances will take place within the stadium).

Organizers said they are "working in close consultation with the City of New York (and) the festival will follow all state and federal guidelines mandated at the time of the event." Tickets for the general public go on sale Thursday at 12 p.m. Eastern.

Visitors will be allowed every day from May 1 to October 31.



"Building a recovery for all of us means reconnecting with the iconic events that make New York City the greatest travel destination in the world," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. "As more New Yorkers become vaccinated by the day, we're proud to support arts and culture and welcome back Governors Ball and their fantastic lineup, including New York City's own Princess Nokia, A$AP Rocky, and King Princess, among others."

Governors Ball is celebrating its 10th anniversary and others set to perform include Jamie xx, 21 Savage, Ellie Goulding, Leon Bridges, Burna Boy, Phoebe Bridgers, Bleachers, Young Thug, Portugal, The Man, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Carly Rae Jepsen, 24kGoldn, Aminé, Big Thief, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Pink Sweat$, EarthGang, Tate McRae, Future Islands and Dominic Fike.

A number of musicians plan to hit the road this summer and fall as live music makes its return following the pandemic.


Acts who have announced live concerts include Carlos Santana, Genesis, Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, Alejandro Sanz, Thomas Rhett, Pepe Aguilar Rufus Wainwright and José González.

Justin Bieber and The Weeknd are some of the performers who have announced tours for 2022.

Mayor Bill de Blasio declared, "This is going to be the summer of New York City" during the announcement Thursday morning.



