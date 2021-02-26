Billie Holiday's story began in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- Billie Holiday aka Lady Day may have left a mark on the New York City music scene, but she was born in West Philadelphia.And while she is legendary for her singing, she was also a civil rights activist and the victim of a decades-long campaign by the federal government to silence her. Her story is ready to be told in two new features.A new movie by Lee Daniels,now on Hulu.WABC's sister-station, WPVI-TV in Philadelphia, will also be releasing a companion documentary,, on our family of streaming apps.The documentary will take you to the places she stayed and sang, meet a Philadelphia musician who played with her and show you where she was born, arrested and tried.Philadelphia was the center of it all and so was Billie Holiday's song,* Special thanks to The Clef Club, Harriett's Bookshop and the Charles L Blockson Afro American collection at Temple University Libraries.