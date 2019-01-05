ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Blind woman sues Beyoncé for discriminating against disabled fans

EMBED </>More Videos

Beyonce gets sued by blind woman for being in violation of the American with Disabilities Act.

NEW YORK --
Beyonce's management and entertainment company is facing a class-action lawsuit.

A New York woman named Mary Conner who has "no vision whatsoever," according to the filing, is suing 'Parkwood Entertainment'.

Conner claims Beyonce.com is not fully accessible for her and for millions of others who have visual impairments.

She says it violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In the court document, Conner alleges that she could not browse the site or make online purchases on her own.

Other issues with the site include a lack of accessible drop-down menus, navigation links and the inability to use a keyboard instead of a mouse, according to the complaint.

Shout out to the 713: Beyonce gives fans rare look behind-the-scenes of Houston show
EMBED More News Videos

Beyonce gives a glimpse behind-the-scenes of her show with Jay-Z.



The lawsuit wants an injunction from the court so the company can make the website accessible for the blind.

She is also asking for compensatory damages, including the costs of attorney fees.

Connor Vs Parkwood Entertainment LLC

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbeyoncelawsuitdisability issueswebsitesu.s. & worldclass action lawsuitNew York
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Food and drink events worth seeking out in New York City this week
Don't miss these 4 top dramas screening around New York City
Don't miss these 3 top-rated movies screening around New York City
Hollywood kicks off 2019 awards season in Palm Springs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 dead after EMT responding to call slams into pedestrians on LI
Lawyer arrested in connection to 2014-2015 NYC rapes
Child critically injured, 4 hospitalized in Bronx apartment fire
Pistol-whipping suspect wanted for gunpoint robberies in Queens
Man arrested for escaping NYPD custody by jumping out window
3 dead, 4 injured in shooting at bowling alley
Man steals NYPD scooter, leads police on bizarre chase
LI middle school teacher accused of having sex with former student
Show More
32-year-old arrested for allegedly posing as high school student
2 FDNY firehouses close due to scabies infections
Mass transit service changes in NYC this weekend
Yosemite death highlights national parks' struggle during shutdown
Gas, water mains ruptured in Queens construction accident
More News