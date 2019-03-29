ABC Primetime

Bobby Bones talks about mentoring 'American Idol' contestants

Jennifer Matarese interviews Bobby Bones about serving as this year's mentor on "American Idol."

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- "American Idol" heads to Disney's Hawaiian resort, Aulani, for the showcase round this Sunday. The top 40 contestants will perform solo performances in front of a live audience and the judges.

Helping them along their way to success is mentor Bobby Bones. The famed radio DJ, comedian, and best-selling author has been following the contestants from day one.

"I've been able to get with them earlier and help tell their stories and hopefully help make them a better performer," Bobby Bones said.

He says he is shocked by some of the judges' choices, but he tries to remember that they are judging based on that one performance.

"If there is just someone who is nailing it during rehearsal and is so amazing when they are playing around, but they don't get up and do a good job. There have been times where the judges have kicked people off and I'm like, 'What are you thinking?' But, then I realize that they are not seeing all that I'm seeing," he said.

Bobby Bones added that he feels his upbringing and past help him relate to many of the contestants who are finding themselves in a big city for the first time.

"I got in not sympathizing for them but empathizing with them because I know what it's like to be able to be dragged to a place where you are like, 'Wow, I'm overwhelmed not just by the music I have to play and make, but also everything around me.' So I'm there as a confidant and as someone they can hopefully trust," Bobby Bones said.

At the end of the episode, the contestant pool will be down to the Top finalists.



Don't miss the big showcase episode on Sunday, March 31 at 8/7c on the ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
