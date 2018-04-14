ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bon Jovi inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday

Joe Torres has more on Bon Jovi's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WABC) --
They may give love a bad name, but they are having a nice day.

On Saturday, Bon Jovi was inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame.

The New Jersey rock band joined the Cars, Dire Straits the Moody Blues and others as the class of 2018.

Earlier, Governor Phil Murphy declared it 'Bon Jovi Day' in New Jersey.

They've had a string of classic rock anthems since their first album in 1984 including 'You Give Love a Bad Name,' 'Livin' on a Prayer' and 'Wanted Dead or Alive.'

