JON BON JOVI

Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Stew Leonard's in Farmingdale

(Chase Leonard)

By Eyewitness News
FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC)
No one's giving this 19-pound lobster a bad name. Instead, a Long Island supermarket is naming it "Bon Jovi."

That's because the real Jon Bon Jovi made a surprise appearance Saturday at the Stew Leonard's supermarket Farmingdale, where the crustaceous "Bon Jovi" was sold.

Dozens of unsuspecting shoppers and staff snapped pictures with the star as he prompted his son's rose company, "Diving Into Hampton Water."

