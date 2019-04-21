Arts & Entertainment

'Boys N the Hood' director John Singleton hospitalized with stroke

EMBED <>More Videos

Movie director John Singleton was hospitalized with a stroke.

NEW YORK -- "Boyz N the Hood" director John Singleton suffered a stroke last week and remains hospitalized, according to his family. Additional details, including his condition, were not immediately available.

In a statement released Saturday, Singleton's family announced that the 51-year-old filmmaker was in ICU and "under great medical care."

"On Wednesday, April 17th our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital," the statement reads. "We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues."

Author Neil deGrasse Tyson and actor Omar Epps have been among those tweeting wishes Saturday for a quick recovery.

Singleton became the first black filmmaker to receive an Oscar nomination when he was cited for his debut feature, "Boyz N the Hood," set in his native Los Angeles and released in 1991. His other films include "Poetic Justice," which starred Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur, and "Rosewood." Singleton's recent projects include the TV series "Snowfall," a crime drama set in 1980s Los Angeles.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesstroke
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Explosions kill at least 207, 2 Americans in Sri Lanka
Increased security at St. Patrick's Cathedral for Easter services
Man arrested after woman stabbed to death in Brooklyn apartment
MTA fare hikes for buses, trains and subways take effect
AccuWeather Alert: Sun and a shower on Sunday
PLAN AHEAD: What to know before L train project begins
BBQ business getting heat for selling LGBTQ shirts
Show More
New images of man suspected of throwing urine on MTA workers
George Zimmerman banned from Tinder dating app
No Easter service at Notre Dame Cathedral
Fire breaks out at Queens school; no injuries
Yanks await verdict on Judge after oblique injury
More TOP STORIES News