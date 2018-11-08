ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Breaking Bad' movie confirmed by Bryan Cranston

Anna Gunn, and from left, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston walk on stage to accept the award for outstanding drama series at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

NEW YORK --
Bryan Cranston has confirmed that a "Breaking Bad" movie is in development, though he's not sure he's in it.

Following reports that "Breaking Bad" creator Vince Gilligan is prepping a two-hour movie connected to the AMC series, Cranston on Wednesday called into the sports talk radio show "The Dan Patrick Show" and confirmed the project is indeed in the works.

Cranston said he hasn't yet read the script and that his character, Walter White, may not even be in it. Cranston said he would "absolutely" return to the character if he was in it.

The two-hour spinoff is set to begin shooting in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in mid-November under the code name "Greenbrier."

Gilligan's "Breaking Bad" prequel series "Better Call Saul" last month concluded its fourth season.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
RX Early Detection: A Cancer Journey With Sandra Lee
'Station 19's' Jason George on Ben and Bailey's separation
DISNEY FANS: Peek inside 'Mickey: The True Original Exhibition'
NY Comedy Festival bringing more days of laughs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Teen stabbed in chest outside NYC school, 2 in custody
LIVE COVERAGE: 12 killed in California nightclub shooting
California shooting survivor also survived Vegas shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
Teen killed girlfriend, put body under sink, shared pics
Man fatally shot at Target store in Brooklyn
3 lucky NY lotto winners share a whopping $26.6 million
Show More
Woman records mouse crawling through AMC seat cushions
HUG DENIED: 'El Chapo' request for embrace shot down
White House bans CNN's Jim Acosta after confrontation
Great-grandmother, 90, killed by hit-and-run driver in Queens
Hammer-wielding robber targets people in Harlem, police say
More News