Brie Larson makes history as 1st female Marvel protagonist in 'Captain Marvel'

There's new generation of women making the most of their moment, and "Captain Marvel" is further proof all superheroes should not be men.Brie Larson stars as a pilot who gets energized, becomes "Captain Marvel" and makes history as the first female superhero Marvel has ever placed at the center of a blockbuster."It doesn't really feel like me to be honest," she said. "I feel that's how I've been able to keep myself pretty grounded. I just feel like I'm the embodiment of a symbol. I see it as just a character that's separate."It's the latest stop on a remarkable journey for Larson, who has acted on screen since childhood but only became a star after she won an Oscar playing a mom confined to a single "Room."She made the most of her big chance, but she said at the time that success required an adjustment."To be a social person -- when I really like to retreat and be inside -- is a really new experience, but so valuable," Larson said. "It's so valuable for the shy kid to try something new."Playing "Captain Marvel" would increase her fame exponentially, which is why she took a pause before accepting the role."It was something I had to spend a lot of time thinking about," Larson said. "It's a big commitment. I did not so much have reluctance about the project itself, but all the stuff that comes with it like this stuff."Although she had concerns, Larson focused on the positives that would come out of this opportunity."I just closed my eyes, sat with myself for a while and asked for a little bit of time," she said. "And realized that I am more clever than I was giving myself credit for and I shouldn't put limitations on myself."The truth is that when it comes to her career, everything in Brie Larson's past has led to this moment. Two decades of acting -- much of that time spent laboring in obscurity -- have put this performer at Hollywood's pinnacle, and she won't turn be 30-years-old until next fall."Captain Marvel" is from Disney, owned by the same parent company as ABC7.----------