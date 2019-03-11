Arts & Entertainment

Brie Larson surprises "Captain Marvel" fans at N.J. theater

EMBED <>More Videos

Brie Larson surprises 'Captain Marvel' fans. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 11, 2019.

CLIFTON, N.J. -- Some "Captain Marvel" fans have quite the story to tell.

A group of moviegoers in New Jersey got to meet the superhero herself.

Brie Larson surprised fans at the AMC theater in Clifton on Saturday.

"I just heard I was on the cups and popcorn and I wanted to see for myself," Larson says in a video posted by Marvel Studios.



The actress even got behind the counter to sell popcorn and sodas.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentmoviesmovie theatermovie newsmarvel
TOP STORIES
2 men extricated from overturned car after Brooklyn crash
House fire kills 2 women in Patchogue
No shooter found after police swarm hospital in Westchester County
AccuWeather: Windy Monday
Accused lookout in robbery that led to NYPD death due in court
Ethiopia mourns crash victims as investigators seek answers
Police: Man robs woman in doorway of Bronx apartment
Show More
Numerous residents evacuated after Queens transformer fire
Attorney: Another tape appears to show R. Kelly with girls
Jaguar attacks woman taking selfie at zoo
Police ID man wanted for questioning in attempted assault of elderly woman
Babe Ruth's last surviving daughter dies at 102
More TOP STORIES News