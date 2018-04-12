ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Britney Spears thanks 'amazing fans' on 20-year anniversary of hit '...Baby One More Time'

In this April 12, 2018 file photo, Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

It's been 20 years since "...Baby One More Time" hit the airwaves, and Britney Spears made sure everyone felt old on Tuesday.

The pop star, who became a global sensation when the song was released on Oct. 23, 1998, tweeted a sweet tribute to her fans on the anniversary.

"It's hard to put into words what today means to me... 20 years ago, the world heard my music for the very first time!" she said.



The former Mousketeer included a 32-second clip showing some behind the scenes footage of her school-girl themed music video that was filmed at Venice High School in Los Angeles.

"So much has happened since then... but what I really want to say is thank you to my amazing fans who have been there for me since day 1," she said.

"...Baby One More Time" reached No. 1 in dozens of countries around the world that year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbritney spearsmusic newssinginglos angelescelebrity
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'The Kids Are Alright' stars bring NJ roots to the 1970s
Win a new home by watching Wheel of Fortune
Titanic replica to retrace path of original in 2022
Celebrating the life of Whitney Houston
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
The Countdown: NY gov, senate candidates face off in debates
6 kids dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Father killed, 5-year-old son wounded in Bronx shooting
Mega Millions drawing: Jackpot worth record $1.6 billion
Friends of LI woman killed during girls' getaway trip speak out
Photo goes viral after no one shows up to boy's party
Small plane crashes on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills
Suspected murderer on the run after woman fatally shot in NJ
Show More
5-year-old boy dies from rare cancer in 17 days
'No, no, no!': College athlete was on the phone with her mom before she was killed
Staten Island Ferris wheel project officially dead
80 displaced in massive NJ fire that destroyed 5 buildings
New York City to offer unlimited sick leave to 9/11 victims
More News