Broadway Backstage: Only on ABC7NY - December 1st, 2018 at 7:30pm

Join Eyewitness News Anchor, Michelle Charlesworth and Harvey Fierstein, Broadway legend and creator of "Torch Song", one of this season's most talked about plays, for "Broadway Backstage" on Saturday, December 1st at 7:30 pm on WABC-TV.

There's so much to choose from on the Great White Way and we'll help you decide what shows are worth your time and money. We've got the inside info on all the hottest tickets and biggest names, including:
  • Kerry Washington/ "American Son"
  • Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones & Bobby Cannavale / "The Lifespan of a Fact"
  • Bryan Cranston & Tony Goldwyn/ "Network
  • Laura Donnelly / "The Ferryman"
  • Stephanie J. Block / "The Cher Show"
  • Andy Karl / "Pretty Woman"
Co-host Harvey Fierstein gives us the scoop on "Torch Song" and the long running hit he wrote with Cyndi Lauper, "Kinky Boots". And we go backstage at "The Cher Show" for an up close and personal visit to the dressing room of Stephanie J. Block who plays Cher. Plus, we get a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the creature who's looming large over Broadway this season- King Kong! Hear the stars' secrets about how they prepare for performances and get all the news & notes of the comings and goings on the Great White Way.

This is your go-to guide to the new Broadway season from new musicals to soul searching dramas- ABC-7's got it all!!

Co-host Harvey Fierstein gives us the scoop on "Torch Song"

An up close and personal visit to the dressing room of Stephanie J. Block who plays Cher.

Bryan Cranston on "Network"



"Broadway Backstage" will have an encore telecast on Sunday morning December 2nd at 5:30 am on WABC-TV.
