NEW YORK --Broadway paid tribute to one of its most celebrated playwrights Thursday, as it dimmed marquees in honor of Neil Simon.
He was known for his long career of comedic hits including "The Odd Couple" and "Barefoot in the Park."
The Broadway League called Simon's plays a "testament to the human experience."
Marquees went dark for one minute at 6:45 p.m.
Read more about Neil Simon's life HERE.
----------
