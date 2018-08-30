ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Broadway dims marquees in honor of playwright Neil Simon

The marquees will go dark for one minute in his honor. (AP Photo/Gary Stuart)

NEW YORK --
Broadway paid tribute to one of its most celebrated playwrights Thursday, as it dimmed marquees in honor of Neil Simon.

He was known for his long career of comedic hits including "The Odd Couple" and "Barefoot in the Park."

The Broadway League called Simon's plays a "testament to the human experience."

Marquees went dark for one minute at 6:45 p.m.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
