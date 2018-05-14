ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jim Parsons injury forces cancellation of Broadway performance

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has more on actor Jim Parsons' injury.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Actor Jim Parsons was hurt while performing on Broadway Saturday and was forced to cancel his evening performance.

The "Big Bang Theory" star is currently in the Broadway revival of "The Boys in The Band."

During the matinee, Parsons reportedly tripped and fell, forcing him to limp off the stage.

People who said they attended the performance indicated on Twitter that Parsons tripped during the encore and limped off while other cast members took their bows.

The show canceled Saturday night's performance, writing on Twitter one of the cast members suffered a minor injury.

Parsons is part of the ensemble cast of the 50th anniversary production of the landmark play about gay life in the pre-Stonewall era.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbroadwaytheaterNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News