coronavirus new york city

Broadway shutdown extended through May 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK CITY -- Fans of Broadway will have to wait a little longer for shows to resume - until at least late May.

Although an exact date for various performances to resume has yet to be determined, Broadway producers are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for shows through May 30.

"We are working tirelessly with multiple partners on sustaining the industry once we raise our curtains again," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, which represents producers.

Related: 'A Moment for Broadway': Stars turn out for pop-up event amid COVID pandemic shutdown
EMBED More News Videos

The shutdown on Broadway has been extended again - until at least early January.


Broadway theaters abruptly closed on March 12, knocking out all shows - including 16 that were still scheduled to open - and scrambling the Tony Award schedule. Producers, citing health and city authorities, previously extended the shutdown to June 7, then again to Sept. 6 and again to Jan. 3.

The new timeframe may complicate a clutch of show that had planned to open in the spring, including "MJ," "The Music Man," "Flying Over Sunset," "Caroline or Change," "Plaza Suite," "American Buffalo" and "The Minutes."

Actors' Equity Association, the national union that represents actors and stage managers, has urged lawmakers to include arts funding and loans to help those who work in the live performing arts.

Related: Nick Cordero's widow implores Trump to show empathy for families affected by COVID-19

The move by the Broadway League comes less than a month after the Metropolitan Opera said it will skip an entire season for the first time in its nearly 140-year history and intends to return from the pandemic layoff next September.

In London, producer Cameron Mackintosh has said his company's West End productions of "Hamilton," "The Phantom of the Opera," "Mary Poppins" and "Les Miserables" won't reopen until 2021 due to the pandemic. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., has canceled most previously announced performances and events through the end of 2020, as has the Huntington Theatre Company in Boston.

Related: New legislation seeks federal relief for Broadway

Broadway grossed $1.8 billion last season and attracted a record 15 million people. Producers and labor unions are discussing ways theaters can reopen safely.

WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC
EMBED More News Videos

The sense of doom grew, especially after March 1, when the first confirmed case arrived in Manhattan. Soon, there was a hotspot in New Rochelle, and small curfews and containment zones across the area offered a hint of a frightening future we still thought we could avoid.


See more episodes here

In London, producer Cameron Mackintosh has said his company's West End productions of "Hamilton," "The Phantom of the Opera," "Mary Poppins" and "Les Miserables" won't reopen until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., has canceled most previously announced performances and events through the end of 2020, as has the Huntington Theatre Company in Boston.

Broadway grossed $1.8 billion last season and attracted a record 15 million people. Producers and labor unions are discussing ways theaters can reopen safely.

The latest extension wipes away many shows planned for the fall. Many have just moved to next year, including a revival of "The Music Man" with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster that was to start rehearsals on June 29 BUT will now open in May 2021.

Shows that were to open this spring have abandoned their plans, including "Hangmen" and a revival of Edward Albee's "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" A production of "The Minutes" by Tracy Letts and "American Buffalo" by David Mamet will arrive on Broadway in Spring 2021, opening exactly one year after their originally scheduled opening dates.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES

New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthentertainmenthospitaltheaternyc newsbroadway
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: How Dr. Birx says spread has changed since March
Lawsuits filed over new NY COVID restrictions
Virtual Ruck Challenge aims to raise money for veterans
NYPD sees uptick of suspected COVID-19 cases in October
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDNY firefighter killed in tractor trailer collision
COVID Updates: How Dr. Birx says spread has changed since March
Restrictions begin in COVID cluster zones in NYC, NY
At least 88 hurt in South Korea high-rise fire
Random COVID testing starts today in NYC schools
Last day to register to vote in New York
Hurricane Delta tracks to US with 150 mph wind gusts
Show More
AccuWeather: Beautiful October day
The World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize
NYPD: Man killed by police fired at least 4 times at officers
Paterson bodega owner kidnapped, 1 in custody
Lawsuits filed over new NY COVID restrictions
More TOP STORIES News