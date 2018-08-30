NEW YORK --Broadway will pay tribute to one of its most celebrated playwrights Thursday, as it dims marquees in honor of Neil Simon.
He was known for his long career of comedic hits including "The Odd Couple" and "Barefoot in the Park."
The Broadway League called Simon's plays a "testament to the human experience."
Marquees will go dark for one minute at 6:45 p.m.
Read more about Neil Simon's life HERE.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts