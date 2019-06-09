Arts & Entertainment

73rd annual Tony Awards to honor the best of Broadway

A view of the stage at the 72nd annual Tony Awards on June 10, 2018 at Radio City Music Hall in New York. ((Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File))

NEW YORK -- The big question at this year's Tony Awards is whether hell can triumph.

The arty and original "Hadestown," which takes place in the underworld of Greek mythology, has a leading 14 Tony nominations going into Sunday night's CBS telecast.

That's followed by the jukebox musical "Ain't Too Proud," built around songs by The Temptations, which received a dozen nominations. The other best musical nominees are the stage adaptations of the hit movies "Tootsie" and "Beetlejuice," and the giddy, heartwarming "The Prom."

James Corden, host of "The Late Late Show With James Corden" and a Tony winner in his own right, will be the host of the 73rd annual Tony Awards, which start at 8 p.m. Sunday at Radio City Musical Hall in New York.
