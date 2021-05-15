coronavirus new york city

Broadway's 'Hamilton' to require COVID vaccines for cast, crew before show opens

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
Broadway's 'Hamilton' to require vaccinations for cast, crew

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- They are not throwing away their shot.

Broadway's 'Hamilton' will reportedly require COVID vaccines before the show can go on this fall.

According to the New York Times, 'Hamilton' will mandate that all employees, including the cast and backstage crew, be vaccinated.

Hamilton is the first show to publicly require this.

There is no word on whether labor unions will challenge this.

