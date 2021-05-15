Broadway's 'Hamilton' to require COVID vaccines for cast, crew before show opens

Broadway's 'Hamilton' will reportedly require COVID vaccines before the show can go on this fall.
According to the New York Times, 'Hamilton' will mandate that all employees, including the cast and backstage crew, be vaccinated.
Hamilton is the first show to publicly require this.
There is no word on whether labor unions will challenge this.
