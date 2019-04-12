Arts & Entertainment

Broadway's THE PROM musical is heading to Netflix as a new film by Ryan Murphy

By Emily Sowa
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Ryan Murphy hosted a special performance of the critically acclaimed new musical comedy THE PROM at Broadway's Longacre Theatre to benefit Hetrick Martin, GLAAD and The Trevor Project.

Murphy shared the love with his friends and some very special LGBTQ youth who have been affected by similar injustices.

Before the show, Murphy made a speech alongside Tony-winning director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw from the stage that he will be making a film adaptation of this new completely original musical comedy alongside the show's creators Nicholaw, Tony winner Bob Martin (book), Tony nominee Chad Beguelin (book, lyrics) and Tony nominee Matthew Sklar (score).

Murphy also made the announcement on Instagram which had fans beaming with excitement.



"THE PROM is one of the most uplifting, heartfelt and special musicals I have ever seen on Broadway. It's truly an original that celebrates the underdog and says in a loving spectacular way that LGBTQ rights are human rights," said Murphy.

"I feel a special connection to it because it's set in Indiana, and that's where I grew up, too. I'm thrilled to announce I'm turning it into a MOVIE EVENT for Netflix."

For more information about THE PROM, you can visit their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citymanhattanlgbtqnetflixpride paradebroadwaylgbtoriginals
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 4 dead, 15 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News