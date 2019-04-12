Broadway's THE PROM musical is heading to Netflix as a new film by Ryan Murphy

Murphy shared the love with his friends and some very special LGBTQ youth who have been affected by similar injustices.
Before the show, Murphy made a speech alongside Tony-winning director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw from the stage that he will be making a film adaptation of this new completely original musical comedy alongside the show's creators Nicholaw, Tony winner Bob Martin (book), Tony nominee Chad Beguelin (book, lyrics) and Tony nominee Matthew Sklar (score).
Murphy also made the announcement on Instagram which had fans beaming with excitement.
"THE PROM is one of the most uplifting, heartfelt and special musicals I have ever seen on Broadway. It's truly an original that celebrates the underdog and says in a loving spectacular way that LGBTQ rights are human rights," said Murphy.
"I feel a special connection to it because it's set in Indiana, and that's where I grew up, too. I'm thrilled to announce I'm turning it into a MOVIE EVENT for Netflix."
