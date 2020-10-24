Bronx museum reopening thanks to special COVID-screening device

The Universal Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx is reopening thanks to a device that screens people for COVID.
The equipment measures temperature, heart rate, and respiratory rate all at a safe distance.
"It just gives another level of security, so that when people come to this space they know that they're coming to somewhere that's safe where they can experience hip hop history," said
Rocky Bucano.
The museum is currently debuting an exhibit from the early days of hip hop, and the first half of the eighties when the music was entering the mainstream.
