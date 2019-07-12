Buddy movie 'Stuber' hits theaters - Sandy Kenyon's review

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- With blockbuster movies "Spider-Man: Far From Home" (in theaters now) and "The Lion King" (opening next Friday) controlling the weekend box office, "Stuber" is looking to make money in the meantime. But this uneasy mix of comedy and action is as stupid as its title.Actor Kumail Nanjiani's character is a guy named Stu who drives for Uber, which is why he is called Stuber.His life changes when a cop played by Dave Bautista gets into his car. Bautista is chasing the guy who shot his partner dead and slowly the two begin to bond.There are subplots that are beside the point such as Stuber's female friend -- who is so unimportant she didn't even make the trailer -- and another involves the cop's daughter, an artist, who he has neglected.Some of the best gags are in the trailer and so much of the rest of the film fell flat for me, though the two stars do have real rapport.A young audience at a screening I attended did seem to enjoy the movie as they cheered, laughed and applauded at the end of the movie.If you're a partier, then "Stuber" might be for you. All the rest of us can give it a miss.It's from 20th Century Fox, owned by the same parent company as ABC7.----------