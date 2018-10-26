Budget Getaway: Getaway to Detroit

Detroit was the first U.S. city to be named a "City of Design" by UNESCO, and is known as the home of Motown Records and the birthplace of techno. The city also offers many historic museums and arts institutions.
Flights
Currently, the cheapest flights between New York City and Detroit are if you leave on November 28 and return from Michigan on December 1. Spirit Airlines currently has roundtrip tickets for $125.
There are also deals to be had earlier in November. If you fly out of New York City on November 13 and return from Detroit on November 15, Spirit Airlines can get you there and back for $153 roundtrip.
Hotels
To plan your accommodations, here are some of Detroit's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The MotorCity Casino Hotel (2901 Grand River Ave.)
If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, consider The MotorCity Casino Hotel. The hotel has a 4.7-star rating on Skyscanner and rooms are currently available for $178.
This Detroit casino hotel is near the Masonic Temple and the Fox Theater Building.
The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit (1114 Washington Blvd.)
Another 4.7-star option is The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit, which has rooms for $179/night.
The hotel is located close to the airport and attractions in the neighborhood include the Campus Martius Park, the Joe Louis Arena, and the Fox Theater Building. Additional attractions include the GM Renaissance Center.
The Atheneum (1000 Brush Ave.)
Situated in Detroit, the family friendly hotel is near the Campus Martius Park, the GM Renaissance Center, and Ford Field. Additional attractions include Joe Louis Arena.
Restaurants
Don't miss Detroit's food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are a few of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner's listings.
Green Dot Stables (2200 W. Lafayette Blvd.)
Let's start with the basics: where to get a drink. For a popular option, check out Green Dot Stables, which has an average of five stars out of six reviews on Skyscanner.
"The menu of Green Dot Stables is very eclectic," wrote visitor Kenny. "This can lead to a fun meal of trying things you may not have considered normally, such as one of my favorites: the korean slider, which includes kimchi and peanut butter."
Public House (241 W. 9 Mile Road)
Another popular option is Public House, with five stars from five reviews.
"Cute little place that serves awesome sliders for a super low price," wrote reviewer Megan.
Slows Bar BQ (2138 Michigan Ave.)
If you're looking for a solid place to grab a drink, plan to visit Slows Bar BQ.
"If you love baby back ribs, Slows has ribs that come sliding off the bone," wrote Lou.
Motor City Brewing Works (470 W. Canfield)
Finally, there's Motor City Brewing Works.
Since beginning in 1994, MCBW has been committed to producing hand-crafted and quality beer.
"Fantastic selection of craft beers as well as specialty pizza choices," wrote Jamison. "Great place to hang out on a lunch break or to get some drinks with friends at night."
Attractions
To round out your trip, Detroit offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are some top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.
Ford Field (2000 Brush St., #200)
First up is Ford Field.
Not a stranger to huge events, Detroit's Ford Field hosted Super Bowl XL in 2006. Its maximum capacity ranges from 65,000 to 80,000 spectators, depending on the sporting event, and the stadium often hosts concerts, banquets and corporate events.
The Detroit Institute of Arts (5200 Woodward Ave.)
Then, there's The Detroit Institute of Arts.
The museum features more than 60,000 pieces including collections spanning the globe. In addition to single pieces, the museum hosts collections from America, Asia, Africa and Europe.
The Henry Ford Museum (20900 Oakwood Blvd.)
Lastly, consider checking out The Henry Ford Museum.
Surround yourself with a vast collection of items of historical significance at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn. The building is packed with exciting exhibits featuring themes that range from early aviation to famous inventions.
"When you visit the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, you will come away with a memorable experience that will last a lifetime," wrote visitor Steve. "This historical time capsule has an inventory of antique automobiles."