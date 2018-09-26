ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Burglary investigation underway at Rihanna's California home

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Angeles police Tuesday night responded to a burglary call at a Hollywood Hills mansion connected to singer Rihanna. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD HILLS, California --
Los Angeles police responded to a burglary call at the Hollywood Hills mansion of the singer Rihanna Tuesday night.

Authorities received the burglary call about the home in the 7800 block of Hillside Avenue at about 9:30 p.m.

It appeared an alarm was sounding and lights were flashing as officers checked the home. Police said they were notified the incident was taking place because of the home's alarms and surveillance systems.

Police have not said how many suspects may have been involved, or what, if anything, was taken. But it was said they gathered solid evidence.

A vehicle was involved, police said, but no description of the vehicle was immediately available. A search for the suspect or suspets is underway.

Rihanna's representatives declined to comment on the incident, but the Grammy-winning singer has been notified and is aware of what happened.

The house is the same location that belonged to Rihanna when it was burglarized back in May. A alleged stalker was arrested after police say he broke in and spent about 12 hours inside the house before he was discovered the next day by Rihanna's assistant.

No one was home at the time of the incident. There was minor damage to the home, police said.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentrihannaburglarycelebrityu.s. & worldentertainmentCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man charged with stalking Rihanna
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
4 things to do in New York City this week for $20 or less
'A Million Little Things' stars on new ABC show
Watch Will Smith's wild Grand Canyon bungee jump
'Dancing with the Stars' sends home 1st celebrity from Season 27
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Scaffolding hanging off Midtown building, worker rescued
NYC murder suspect believed blacks should be 'exterminated'
Michael Avenatti reveals identity of 3rd Kavanaugh accuser
PD: Woman kept mom's body, 'wanted to see stages of death'
Bill Cosby spends 1st night in prison after sentencing
Girl with rare disorder left in tears at Astros game
AccuWeather Alert: Thunderstorms Wednesday evening
Cleaning up after rain causes severe flooding in NJ, NYC
Show More
Boxer Victor Ortiz arrested, accused of rape
Maddox Ritch's dad speaks for first time about missing son
Roof and wall collapse at Astoria marble business
Teacher fired after disagreeing with 'no zeros' policy
Dunkin' Donuts to change its name
More News