Los Angeles police responded to a burglary call at the Hollywood Hills mansion of the singer Rihanna Tuesday night.Authorities received the burglary call about the home in the 7800 block of Hillside Avenue at about 9:30 p.m.It appeared an alarm was sounding and lights were flashing as officers checked the home. Police said they were notified the incident was taking place because of the home's alarms and surveillance systems.Police have not said how many suspects may have been involved, or what, if anything, was taken. But it was said they gathered solid evidence.A vehicle was involved, police said, but no description of the vehicle was immediately available. A search for the suspect or suspets is underway.Rihanna's representatives declined to comment on the incident, but the Grammy-winning singer has been notified and is aware of what happened.The house is the same location that belonged to Rihanna when it was burglarized back in May. A alleged stalker was arrested after police say he broke in and spent about 12 hours inside the house before he was discovered the next day by Rihanna's assistant.No one was home at the time of the incident. There was minor damage to the home, police said.----------