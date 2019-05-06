Arts & Entertainment

Actor Luke Perry buried in biodegradable mushroom suit made by Bay Area-based company: daughter

Luke Perry's daughter posted on Instagram that Perry was laid to rest in a mushroom burial suit - "essentially an eco-friendly burial option via mushrooms."

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- A Mountain View-based company got to help fulfill one of late actor Luke Perry's final wishes.

Perry of "Beverly Hills 90210" fame, suffered a fatal stroke in March.

His daughter has now posted on Instagram saying Perry was laid to rest in a mushroom burial suit, which is "essentially an eco-friendly burial option via mushrooms."

It was made by company Coeio.

The company's site says the suit, partially made of mushrooms, works by removing polluting toxins from the body while naturally breaking it down.

Perry's daughter wrote her dad discovered the suit and was very excited about it.

This image is a screen grab from Lemon Perry's Instagram page on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

This image is a screen grab from Lemon Perry's Instagram page on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

