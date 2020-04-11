Arts & Entertainment

Burning Man canceled amid COVID-19 crisis, virtual event to be held

BLACK ROCK DESERT, Nev. -- The COVID-19 outbreak has also claimed one of summer's more colorful festivals; the organizers of Burning Man have canceled this year's event.

There's a lot more to Burning Man than the stereotypical forms of free expression it is well-known for. The event draws tens of thousands of people to an isolated spot in the Nevada desert, KTVN reported.

This year's Burning Man festival was slated to start Aug. 30 and run through Labor Day, per usual.

RELATED: South by Southwest canceled amidst coronavirus outbreak

The organization is offering refunds for people who already bought tickets.

It's asking for donations to help minimize layoffs and what it calls other "belt-tightening measures."

A "virtual Black Rock City" event will replace the annual gathering this year, according to the Burning Man website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnevadalive musicfestivalburning mancoronavirusmusicu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor de Blasio to make announcement on NYC schools
Mayor calls for rent freeze for NYC residents amid COVID-19 closures
White House points to hopeful signs as deaths keep rising
NJ death toll climbs higher, but new signs the spread is slowing
Cuomo 'cautiously optimistic' but NY death toll mounts
NYC first responders thank Bellevue Hospital medical workers
Cuomo warns of 2nd coronavirus wave, calls for testing
Show More
NY medical grads enter workforce early to help fight COVID-19
NYPD officers deliver baby on Staten Island Expressway
Mom of 5 who beat COVID-19 gets viral sendoff from hospital staff
Long Island nurses offer to visit hospitalized family members
Coronavirus herd immunity in California? Doctor shares his thoughts
More TOP STORIES News