Can't-miss charity events in New York City this week

Looking to make a difference this week?There's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in New York City this week, from the Food Almanac to a lesson in court arraignments. Read on for a rundown.---This is the ninth annual Food Almanac, an event where you can learn more about food and farming policy changes, opportunities, challenges and more for the upcoming year. The Almanac Panel will discuss immigration in terms of food policy, labor and more.Tuesday, Feb. 19, 6-8:30 p.m.Project Farmhouse, 76 E. 13th St.$15This is the 15th anniversary party for the Brooklyn Greenway Initiative. The BGI, which has worked to create the Brooklyn Waterfront Greenway, invites all to help them celebrate their success. Donations are welcome.Thursday, Feb. 21, 6-8 p.m.The Hop Shop, 121 Columbia St.FreeTrinity Church, Middle Collegiate Church, Central Synagogue, the Interfaith Center of NY and the Brooklyn Community Bail Fund are hosting an event to teach guests about court arraignments and how one's ability to walk free is determined by the amount of money they have. Guests will then walk to the Manhattan Criminal Court to learn more about arraignments in person.Saturday, Feb. 23, 1-4 p.m.St. Paul's Chapel of Trinity Church Wall Street, Broadway at FultonFree