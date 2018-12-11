Can't-miss comedy events in New York City this week

'Mike Birbiglia's The New One'

Looking to get some laughs?When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from relatable personal stories to improv for the family.---Catch "Mike Birbiglia's The New One," and enjoy the comedian and actor's relatable stories about his personal experiences. Among the topics he'll discuss are being a new dad and just what's so great about sofas.Wednesday-Thursday, Dec. 12-13, 7:30 p.m.Cort Theatre, 138 W. 48th St.$49-$99If you're into sketch comedy, get some laughs and drinks at "Sketch Block" at Under St. Marks. The monthly show includes a comedian guest host and three groups of sketch comedians musing about everything from oddball topics to what's in the news now.Wednesday, Dec. 12, 9 p.m.Under St. Marks, 94 St. Marks Place$10If you're looking for a family-friendly comedy event, order tickets now for Saturday's "Improv 4 Kids" performance at the Broadway Comedy Club. Improvisational group Eight is Never Enough will provide the laughs with songs and skits based on suggestions from audience members, who will also be encouraged to join the comedians on stage.Saturday, Dec. 15, 3 p.m.Broadway Comedy Club, 318 W. 53rd St.$25-$50Come Sunday, enjoy an hourlong improv performance featuring skits, games and songs ranging in style from operetta to rap. Get there early and partake in a free improv class.Sunday, Dec. 16, 6 p.m.Stand Up New York Comedy Club, 236 W. 78th St.$5