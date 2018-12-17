Can't-miss film events in New York City this week | Hoodline

Kimiko Glenn

Looking to immerse yourself in the film world this week?When it comes to movies, there's plenty to get you off the couch this week. From a talk withstar Kimiko Glenn to two-for-one admission at Cinema Village, read on for the week's top film events to add to you calendar.---Actor Kimiko Glenn talks about the new animated film,, where she plays Peni Parker. This new movie fromdirectors Phil Lord and Christoper Miller envisions a Spider-Man universe where more than one person can be Spider-Man.Tuesday, December 18, 2-2:30 p.m.BUILD Studio, 692 BroadwayFreeAcademy Award-winning director Robert Zemeckis will talk about his latest film,as part of BUILD series. The movie stars Steve Carell as a man whose intricate art installation helps him heal after a horrific attack.Wednesday, December 19, 5-5:30 p.m.BUILD Studio, 692 BroadwayFreeHow well do you know Kevin McCallister and his hijinks? Test it out with five rounds ofTrivia at Stone Creek NYC. Reserve your spot today.Saturday, December 22, 1-2:30 p.m.Stone Creek Bar and Lounge, 140 E. 27th St., #A.FreeCinema Village is a vintage movie theater in Greenwich Village that shows independent films, blockbusters and cult classics. Buy admission for two and catch Golden Globe-nominated Robert Redford inand Sylvester Stallone inthis week.Cinema Village, 22 E. 12th St.$12.50