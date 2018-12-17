ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Can't-miss film events in New York City this week | Hoodline

Cinema Village. | Photo: Noah I./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to immerse yourself in the film world this week?

When it comes to movies, there's plenty to get you off the couch this week. From a talk with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse star Kimiko Glenn to two-for-one admission at Cinema Village, read on for the week's top film events to add to you calendar.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Kimiko Glenn





Actor Kimiko Glenn talks about the new animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where she plays Peni Parker. This new movie from The Lego Movie directors Phil Lord and Christoper Miller envisions a Spider-Man universe where more than one person can be Spider-Man.

When: Tuesday, December 18, 2-2:30 p.m.
Where: BUILD Studio, 692 Broadway
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Robert Zemeckis




Academy Award-winning director Robert Zemeckis will talk about his latest film, Welcome to Marwen as part of BUILD series. The movie stars Steve Carell as a man whose intricate art installation helps him heal after a horrific attack.

When: Wednesday, December 19, 5-5:30 p.m.
Where: BUILD Studio, 692 Broadway
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Home Alone Brunch Trivia





How well do you know Kevin McCallister and his hijinks? Test it out with five rounds of Home Alone Trivia at Stone Creek NYC. Reserve your spot today.

When: Saturday, December 22, 1-2:30 p.m.
Where: Stone Creek Bar and Lounge, 140 E. 27th St., #A.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Movie Admission for Two at Cinema Village





Cinema Village is a vintage movie theater in Greenwich Village that shows independent films, blockbusters and cult classics. Buy admission for two and catch Golden Globe-nominated Robert Redford in The Old Man and the Gun and Sylvester Stallone in Backtrace this week.

Where: Cinema Village, 22 E. 12th St.
Price: $12.50
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal
