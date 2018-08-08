Can't-miss food and drink events in New York City this week

Country, Brew, & Bar-B-Q

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of New York City food and beverages. From a barbecue festival to a brunch musical, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.---This Staten Island barbecue festival, now in its third year, doubles as a benefit for the Staten Island Zoo. Tickets include all-you-can-eat traditional barbecue with sides, beer and wine, and a live performance by country music artist Loren. The festival also features a mechanical bull and various raffles.Thursday, August 9, 6-10 p.m.Over in Brooklyn, the Rooftop Reds vineyard and bar is hosting its weekly Thursday night movie screening atop the roof. This week, the movie is Dead Poets Society; tickets also include one glass of wine and two pieces of pizza.Thursday, August 9, 7-11 p.m.You don't have to profess belief in astrology to get a free drink ticket this Friday at Wicked Willy's bar -- you just have to have been born between July 22 and August 23. The Caribbean-themed bar also offers live music, karaoke, beer pong and flip cup, as well as TVs for watching sports.Friday, August 10, 7-11:30 p.m.Off-Broadway musical comedy The Imbible explores the history of spirits and cocktails. A new version of the show, "Day Drinking: The Brunch Musical" follows a group of four friends preparing for a brunch and learning the stories behind several well-known brunch drinks.Ticket prices include three cocktails to enjoy during the show: a Bloody Mary, an Irish coffee, and a bellini.Saturday, August 11, 2 p.m.