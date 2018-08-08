Can't-miss food and drink events in New York City this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Country, Brew, & Bar-B-Q
This Staten Island barbecue festival, now in its third year, doubles as a benefit for the Staten Island Zoo. Tickets include all-you-can-eat traditional barbecue with sides, beer and wine, and a live performance by country music artist Loren. The festival also features a mechanical bull and various raffles.
When: Thursday, August 9, 6-10 p.m.
Pizza, Wine, Movie Night: Dead Poets Society
Over in Brooklyn, the Rooftop Reds vineyard and bar is hosting its weekly Thursday night movie screening atop the roof. This week, the movie is Dead Poets Society; tickets also include one glass of wine and two pieces of pizza.
When: Thursday, August 9, 7-11 p.m.
Leo Night
You don't have to profess belief in astrology to get a free drink ticket this Friday at Wicked Willy's bar -- you just have to have been born between July 22 and August 23. The Caribbean-themed bar also offers live music, karaoke, beer pong and flip cup, as well as TVs for watching sports.
When: Friday, August 10, 7-11:30 p.m.
"The Imbible: Day Drinking"
Off-Broadway musical comedy The Imbible explores the history of spirits and cocktails. A new version of the show, "Day Drinking: The Brunch Musical" follows a group of four friends preparing for a brunch and learning the stories behind several well-known brunch drinks.
Ticket prices include three cocktails to enjoy during the show: a Bloody Mary, an Irish coffee, and a bellini.
When: Saturday, August 11, 2 p.m.